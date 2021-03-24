The concert was cancelled last year, but the city credits vaccine eligibility and falling COVID-19 cases as the reasons they are going ahead with the concert

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's official!

Warner Robins' Independence Day Concert is making a comeback this year.

The city decided to cancel the concert in 2020 because of the pandemic. It was just one of many Central Georgia festivals and celebrations that didn't happen.

"Being a military town, this town is very patriotic and not having that event last year was just something else to deflate us," says Ken McCall.

According to City Clerk Mandy Stella, vaccine eligibility opening up to everyone over the age of 16 and COVID-19 cases staying low are big reasons why they're going ahead with the concert.

It's something McCall is happy to see.

"Hopefully, this will be something to help pump us up and move forward and get into some semblance of normalcy again."

The date is set for July 2nd and some people in the International City are already making plans.

Tracy Emerson is thrilled the concert is back.

"I am super excited. I never miss a year. I go every year. Me, my family, we make a big thing out of it."

Lendi Gray says she likes to go to the concert if she is in town.

"I'd love to go and I know my mother would love to go. I'd love to take her."

Although she's been vaccinated, she says she is still being extra cautious. Gray says whether or not she goes will depend on the precautions in place.

"I don't want to go if everyone is gonna be crowded and packed in together. That's gonna make me too nervous," she says.

Stella says they are talking with the other cities in Houston County and looking at what other outdoor events are doing to decide what precautions to put in place.

She says their goal is to keep people as safe as possible.

As for this year's headliner, the city is stay tight-lipped for now.

Stella says they're hoping to make that announcement mid-April.

Cynthia Bratton says she's lived in Warner Robins her whole life, but has never been to the concert, but this year may be the first.

"I don't like lots of crowds, but it would be fun for my kids," she says. "They like the fireworks, I like the music, so we might try to get a little spot to ourselves."

The concert and fireworks are typically held at McConnell-Talbert Stadium, but Stella says they will announce the location for the 2021 concert soon.

The concert isn't the only thing happening in Houston County: