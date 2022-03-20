Pups take the plunge in Docks Dog Diving Competition

The competition started Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — A diving pool for dogs: now that sounds like something fun to watch.

Canines of all sorts came out on Second Street to jump for the medal at the Docks Dog Diving Competition.

On Saturday, the dog finalists placed their best paws forward for the ultimate jump.

Dayvee Sutton and her family came from Atlanta to enjoy the doggy splash zone.

"The combination of dogs and athletic tricks and family, I think it's just the perfect thing to do on a Sunday," he said.

"He broke a personal record yesterday with 22, 10, today he broke that with 23 feet even and I could not be more proud of this guy right here than I am today," said Carole Plyler about her dog Finley.

Smokey Joe took home the first place metal, landing 24 feet and 5 inches.

Congratulations, Smokey Joe!