Purple to invest $21M in Henry County facility, creating 360 jobs

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Purple Innovation, Inc. has selected Henry County as the site for its 3rd US manufacturing facility.

Gov. Brian Kemp made the announcement Monday morning via a news release.

It says the $21 million investment will build a 520,000-square foot facility, and will create 360 jobs.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome an all-American success story like Purple to the extensive list of advanced manufacturers using innovative technologies and skills to create in-demand products right here in Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “I look forward to seeing the opportunities that Purple creates for the hardworking Georgians in and around Henry County.”

Established in 2015 by brothers Terry and Tony Pearce, Purple makes mattresses, pillows and seat cushions with its patented gel technology.

“It was important to find a community of hardworking and talented individuals who could help us bring the factory to life, and our interaction with the community of Henry County has proven that this is the right place to make our investment for Purple’s future,” said CEO Joe Megibow.

The company says the selection of Henry County is part of a strategic move for the company’s expansion along the East Coast so they can meet customer demand.

If you’re interested in working with Purple, you are asked to visit purple.com/careers for more information.