'We'd love to see everybody': Putnam County couple hosting fall fun on the farm

At Unity Grove Farms, your kids can pick out a pumpkin, go on a hayride, or play games

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — With many events cancelled this fall, families are looking for things to do.

Luckily, Unity Grove Farms will be open and taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

Andrea and Elliott Perkins are opening their farm with hayrides, pumpkins and games for kids.

They are asking that people wear masks, practice social distancing and use their sanitizing stations. They say it should be easy to stay a safe distance away from others outside.

"We'd love to see everybody and make friends," Andrea said.

The hayrides are given on a 16-foot trailer with only one or two families at a time allowed to ride.

"There's plenty of room, so people can stay distanced," Elliott said.

Elliot says it's "fun in the outdoors" and the couple invites anyone to join them on their farm.

They like to think of themselves as "custodians" of the land and say their mission is to bring "unity to the community."

"We're here, all about unity and trying to promote harmony in the community," Andrea said.

The farm will be open every weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as long as weather permits.

Unity Grove Farms is located at 257 Georgia Highway 212 in Eatonton.