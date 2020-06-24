Putnam County Sheriff warns about ‘rash’ of car break-ins in Eatonton

Sheriff Sills is asking for people in Eatonton and Lake Oconee to remain vigilant in removing valuables from their vehicles

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills is urging people to make sure there is nothing valuable in their cars at night.

According to a news release, numerous cases of ‘entering auto’ took place between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning inside the city limits of Eatonton and the unincorporated part of Putnam County near Lake Oconee.

Sills writes that the crimes in the Lake Oconee area happened in five different neighborhoods off Old Phoenix Road between Highway 44 and New Phoenix.

He says this is the first wave of entering auto cases since his office arrested a group of offenders in November, but that when crimes like this happen, they are likely to continue for several weeks until an arrest is made.

Sills notes the primary targets of thieves are guns, and then money or electronic devices.

“I ask you to remember that once they steal your handgun from your car, they are then armed when they go to the next home to perpetrate their crimes and are further armed when they may be stopped by a deputy,” he said.

You are asked to file a report even if something isn’t stolen from your vehicle because it is important in helping deputies catch the suspect(s).