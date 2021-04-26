Putnam County standoff ends when murder suspect reportedly shoots himself

Sheriff Howard Sills says it started with a murder in neighboring Jasper County

EATONTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to figure out what happened after a murder suspect shot himself during a standoff with deputies in Putnam County on Sunday night.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says just before 9 p.m. Sunday, his office got a lookout from neighboring Jasper County for a murder suspect.

Deputies thought the man was likely at a home on Glenwood Springs Road near Eatonton.

A few minutes after deputies got there, someone fired shots at them from outside the home.

Sheriff Sills shared a photo of a bullet hole in one of the patrol cars.

No one got hit.

The sheriff says deputies did not shoot back.

When he arrived a few minutes later, the sheriff tried to negotiate with the man but couldn't reach him.

A family member told him the man threatened to kill himself and was last seen outside of the home.

Around 9:20 p.m. after still not hearing from the suspect, deputies started searching and found 38 year old James David Mathis of Eatonton dead on the other side of the house.

Sills says it appears he shot himself.

Investigators also found what they believe was the murder weapon used in Jasper County inside the home.

The GBI is helping investigate the Jasper County murder, and the shots fired at deputies in Putnam County.