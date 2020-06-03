TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — A longtime Central Georgia sheriff wants to move to the state Capitol and there will be races for several other General Assembly seats.

But most of the area's Statehouse delegation will get free rides to another term in Atlanta.

Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson qualified this week to challenge incumbent Robert Pruitt in House District 149. Both men are Republicans, so they'll face off in a May 19 party primary.

Pruitt owns a heating-air conditioning company in Eastman.

The district includes Dodge, Telfair, and Wheeler counties and part of Laurens County.

Steverson told 13WMAZ that he can't run for another term as sheriff due to term limits. He says he doesn't need to resign because the state representative term wouldn't start until he leaves office as sheriff this year.

Some of the other Assembly races coming up this spring and fall:

SENATE DISTRICT 13

Four people have qualified to replace Sen. Greg Kirk, who died last year.

They are Republicans Spud Bowen, a business owner, and Carden Summers, who is self-employed; and Democrats Mary Egler, who is semi-retired, and Ruenett Melton, who is retired.

The two parties will pick nominees in the May 19 primaries, and the winners face off in November.

The district includes Dodge, Wilcox and Dooly counties.

SENATE DISTRICT 15

A fellow Democrat is challenging incumbent Ed Harbison of Columbus.

He is Columbus attorney Teddy Reese.

The district includes Taylor and Macon counties.

SENATE DISTRICT 20

Perry Republican Larry Walker III has two challengers: Republican Franklin Wetmore of Kathleen, who lists his occupation as "military," and Julius Newberry Johnson, who says he's a CEO.

The district includes Pulaski, Bleckley, Laurens and part of Houston County.

SENATE DISTRICT 23

Three people are running to replace Jesse Stone, whose district includes Johnson County.

They are Republicans Trey Allen, a business consultant and Max Burns, a retired educator; and Democrat Ceretta Smith, an educator.

SENATE DISTRICT 26

Verbin Weaver, an independent contractor, shifted his focus from the mayor's race to the state Senate and will challenge David Lucas.

Both men are Democrats.

Weaver took out papers last year to run for mayor, but changed his mind.

He told 13WMAZ that, based on his research, he believes he's the first native American to qualify for a state elected position.

HOUSE DISTRICT 128

Danny Thomas Jr., a consultant, is challenging incumbent Mack Jackson of Sandersville.

Both men are Democrats.

The district includes Hancock, Washington and part of Johnson County.

HOUSE DISTRICT 129

Business owner Sharonda Bell, a Democrat, is challenging incumbent Susan Holmes, a Republican from Monticello.

The district includes parts of Jones and Monroe counties.

HOUSE DISTRICT 140

State Rep. Rick Williams, a Republican from Milledgeville has a challenger: business owner Quintin Howell, who's a business owner.

Howell is a Democrat.

The district includes Baldwin and part of Putnam county.

HOUSE DISTRICT 147

State Rep. Health Clark, a Warner Robins Republican, has two challengers.

They are Republican Miranda Britt, a title clerk, and Stephen Baughier, a Democrat and an accountant.

The district covers part of Houston County.

HOUSE DISTRICT 148

Regina Awung, a physicians assistant, is challenging incumbent Noel Williams.

She's a Democrat; he is a Republican from Cordele. The district includes Wilcox, Pulaski, Crisp and part of Houston County.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Laurens County faces probate judge, tax, school board races

Election Guide: 2020 Georgia Presidential Primary

VERIFY: Did Warner Robins Councilman Charlie Bibb violate the city charter?

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.