Johnson County Schools quarantine all 7th graders, middle school softball team after exposure to COVID-19

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — Due to COVID-19 exposure at Johnson County Schools, the middle school softball team and all 7th graders were asked to quarantine.

According to a post on the Johnson County Schools Facebook page, they are following the advise of the South Central Health District and the Department of Public Health.

The softball team will return to school on September 30 and the 7th graders will return on October 1.

Teachers will give students work virtually through Edgenuity and Google Classroom. They will also be contacting the students through Remind and Google Classroom, according to the post.

The post also says the dates for return could be changed by the DPH.