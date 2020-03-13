FORSYTH, Ga. — A quarantine space for people unable to self-isolate is currently under construction in Monroe County.

According to a press release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, it will be for people who test positive for COVID-19 and it is located at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center Campus.

It will accommodate 20 temporary housing units.

"This is one of many measures that we're taking to prepare for any scenario," said Governor Kemp. "I appreciate the hard work of GEMA, DPH, and Monroe County officials to protect the health and safety of all Georgians."

His office says all necessary precautions will be taken when moving and placing individuals at the facility.

No one is currently there.

