Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the holiday home of the British Royal Family.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died at the age of 96.
The Royal Family announced the Queen's passing on Thursday, around 12:30 p.m. CT. She died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the holiday home of the British Royal Family, and one of the royal homes the Queen actually owns. The estate was purchased by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852. The home also serves as the place where Prince William and Prince Harry learned of the mother, Princess Diana's death, in Aug. 1997.
Charles, The Prince of Wales, will now ascend to the throne at the age of 73. He will be the oldest person to ever take the throne in British royal history. He will now serve as the Head of State for 15 countries, within the British Commonwealth, around the world. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, will become the heir apparent. Official guidance for what is done after the Queen's death has been dubbed "Operation London Bridge."
His Majesty The King released a statement following the death of his beloved mother and Queen:
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."
In Feb. 2022, during a message commemorating Queen Elizabeth II's 70th anniversary of her accession, the Queen declared Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort.
"I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support," a statement from the Queen read. "I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
Prince William will then only become The Prince of Wales when the title is gifted to him by his father.
"The Prince of Wales title is traditionally conferred on the heir apparent during an investiture ceremony held in Wales at Caernarfon Castle. Prince Charles' investiture was held in 1969 when he was 20-years-old," according to Newsweek.
When the title is given to Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, will become The Princess of Wales, which is a title not held since Princess Diana.
REMEMBERING QUEEN ELIZABETH II: The early years
Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton St. in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of the former Duke and Duchess of York, who in 1936, became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth when King Edward VIII abdicated the throne.
REMEMBERING QUEEN ELIZABETH II: Marriage, family and accession to the throne
Elizabeth II married Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey.
In 1948, Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales, was born. His sister, Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, was born in 1950.
Two years later, on Feb. 6, 1952, King George VI died from a long-term illness. It was at that moment, Princess Elizabeth ascended to the throne, becoming Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty's coronation took place on June 2, 1953, also at Westminster Abbey under the guidance of Dr. Geoffrey Fisher, Archbishop of Canterbury.
In 1960, the Queen and Prince Phillip welcomed their third child, Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Four years later, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, was born.
"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh's grandchildren are Peter and Zara Phillips (b. 1977 and 1981); Prince William of Wales and Prince Henry of Wales (b. 1982 and 1984); Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York (b. 1988 and 1990); and The Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn (b. 2003 and 2007)," according to The Royal Family website. "Their great grandchildren are Savannah Phillips (b. 2010 and Isla Phillips (b. 2012), children of Peter and Autumn Phillips; Prince George (b. 2013), Princess Charlotte (b. 2015), and Prince Louis (b. 2018) children of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge; Mia Tindall (b.2014), Lena Tindall (b. 2018) and Lucas Tindall (b. 2021), children of Zara and Mike Tindall; Archie Mountbatten-Windsor (b. 2019) and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor (b. 2021), children of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex; and August Brooksbank (b. 2021), son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. "
Prince Philip died peacefully at the age of 99 on the morning of April 9, 2021, at Windsor Castle with the Queen reportedly at his side. He is interred in the Royal Vault of St. George's Chapel, also at Windsor Castle. According to the Mirror, he will be moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where he will be laid to rest alongside Queen Elizabeth II, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth (Queen Mother) and Princess Margaret.
REMEMBERING QUEEN ELIZABETH II: Milestones
Some incredible milestones the Queen experienced include:
- 1977 - Silver Jubilee (25 years on the throne)
- 2002 - Golden Jubilee (50 years on the throne)
- 2006 - Queen Elizabeth II's 80th birthday celebration
- 2007 - Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary (60 years of marriage)
- 2012 - Diamond Jubilee (60 years on the throne)
- 2015 - Queen Elizabeth II becomes Britain's longest-reigning monarch on Sept. 9
- 2016 - Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday celebration
- 2017 - Sapphire Jubilee (65 years on the throne)
- 2022 - Platinum Jubilee (70 years on the throne)
The Queen also served through 15 British Prime Ministers and 14 U.S. Presidents.
Prime Ministers who have formed governments in the Queen's name are:
- Sir Winston Churchill
- Sir Anthony Eden
- Harold Macmillan
- Sir Alec Douglas-Home
- Harold Wilson
- Sir Edward Heath
- James Callaghan
- Margaret Thatcher
- Sir John Major
- Tony Blair
- Gordon Brown
- David Cameron
- Theresa May
- Boris Johnson
- Liz Truss
Presidents who have served the United States during her reign included:
- Harry S. Truman
- Dwight D. Eisenhower
- John F. Kennedy
- Lyndon B. Johnson
- Richard Nixon
- Gerald Ford
- Jimmy Carter
- Ronald Reagan
- George H.W. Bush
- Bill Clinton
- George W. Bush
- Barack Obama
- Donald Trump
- Joe Biden
**EDITOR'S NOTE: Royal.UK contributed to this article.