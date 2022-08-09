Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Example video title will go here for this video

Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the holiday home of the British Royal Family.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died at the age of 96.

The Royal Family announced the Queen's passing on Thursday, around 12:30 p.m. CT. She died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the holiday home of the British Royal Family, and one of the royal homes the Queen actually owns. The estate was purchased by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852. The home also serves as the place where Prince William and Prince Harry learned of the mother, Princess Diana's death, in Aug. 1997.

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Charles, The Prince of Wales, will now ascend to the throne at the age of 73. He will be the oldest person to ever take the throne in British royal history. He will now serve as the Head of State for 15 countries, within the British Commonwealth, around the world. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, will become the heir apparent. Official guidance for what is done after the Queen's death has been dubbed "Operation London Bridge."

His Majesty The King released a statement following the death of his beloved mother and Queen:

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

In Feb. 2022, during a message commemorating Queen Elizabeth II's 70th anniversary of her accession, the Queen declared Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort.

"I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support," a statement from the Queen read. "I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Prince William will then only become The Prince of Wales when the title is gifted to him by his father.

"The Prince of Wales title is traditionally conferred on the heir apparent during an investiture ceremony held in Wales at Caernarfon Castle. Prince Charles' investiture was held in 1969 when he was 20-years-old," according to Newsweek.