Quick thinking student helps authorities recover gun from peer on Dublin school bus

Quick thinking from an elementary school student helped authorities retrieve a gun from a student on the school bus Thursday.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A student's quick thinking helped authorities recover a gun without incident from a school bus on Thursday.

According to a release from Dublin City Schools, a gun was recovered after a quick thinking Hillcrest Elementary student reported seeing a classmate allegedly bring a firearm to a bus stop.

The case is still under investigation by the Dublin Police Department.

“We always say, ‘See something, say something,’ and in this case we are grateful that one of our students spoke up,” Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams said in the release. “Thankfully, no one was hurt. Parents please be mindful of your children when they leave home.”

The district declined to give any further details.