After a beautiful day to end the weekend, we end the day cool and quiet. Lows will head into the lower 50s under mostly clear skies. We have a few more days of 70s and sunshine, including Halloween! Halloween day will be warm and dry with highs near 80. The night will be dry and mild. Thursday is our next rain chance as a cold front comes through, which will leave us with cooler and dry weather for the end of the work week!

Sunday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the low 50s.

Monday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Wednesday (Halloween!)... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s near 80.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60.

Thursday...Rain likely. Isolated storms possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible in the morning hours. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

