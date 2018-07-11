On December 4, residents of Monroe County will be back at the polls deciding who will be their new sheriff.

RELATED: Campaign 2018: Georgia midterm election results

Lawson Bittick, son of former Sheriff John Cary Bittick – who stepped aside when he was named a US Marshal, has the lead, followed by Brad Freeman.

RELATED: Hear from the 6 candidates running for sheriff of Monroe Co.

Bittick took 31 percent of the vote, and Freeman took 24 percent of the vote.

Those two will meet in the December runoff.

13WMAZ Reporter Ensley Nichols followed the race all night and spoke with both candidates who say they're ready to get back on the campaign trail and win the vote.

© 2018 WMAZ