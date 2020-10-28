'Caged Doves': 46 indicted on gang, racketeering charges in sweeping GBI operation

The GBI says the 46 men and women were involved in a statewide criminal enterprise that trafficked drugs and recruited gang members

THOMASTON, Ga. — Nearly four dozen people have been indicted by the Upson County District Attorney after a year-long joint investigation with several law enforcement agencies.

According to a GBI news release, the district attorney’s office reached out to the GBI Gang Task Force in March 2019 to look at a possible connection between crimes in Upson, Fayette and Spalding counties.

The task force investigation found that between May 2014 and Sept. 2020, the men and women who were indicted were involved in racketeering as part of the Rollin 20 Neighborhood Bloods.

The GBI says the “criminal enterprise” operated across the entire state but included Upson, Telfair, Washington, Spalding, and other Georgia counties.

The crimes the GBI says the group committed range from recruiting gang members to assault, drug trafficking and murder.

Right now, 25 people have been arrested and 21 are wanted by police.

ARRESTED – All were booked into the Upson County Jail with the exception of Chatman

Christopher Tyler Bennett, 24 – booked 10/22/20

Xavier Lamar Carter, 21 – booked 10/22/20

Ronald Elwood Chatman, 53 – booked 10/27/20 (Los Angeles County Jail awaiting extradition)

Tyree Dasean Crosland, 27 – booked 10/22/20

Derrick Lavar Ferguson, 41 – booked 10/22/20

Robert Freeman, III, 26 – booked 10/22/20

Juan Manuel Gomez-Penaloza, 25 – booked 10/22/20

Travis Alan Goode, 31 – booked 10/21/20

Shamune Deante’ Harris, 29 – booked 10/21/20

Charles Bradford Martin, 36 – booked 10/21/20

Kenneth Darnell Patterson, 31 – booked 10/22/20

Sterling Leroy Pennix, 31 – booked 10/21/20

Zacorrius Tykevius Pope, 23 – booked 8/29/19

Winston Porter, 23 – booked 10/22/20

Christopher Jacori Rogers, III, 20 – booked 10/22/20

Bobby Roshaun Rouseau, 23 – booked 7/23/19

Damarion Q Sinkfield, 17 – booked 10/22/20

Anthony Wade Smith, Jr., 29 – booked 10/22/20

Maurice Kentrell Stewart, 30 – booked 10/22/20

Darron Lamar Stokes, 39 – booked 10/21/20

Larris Donnie Sutton, 32 – booked 10/21/20

Asia Larie Thompson, 31 – booked 10/21/20

Jason Velasquez, 18 – booked 10/22/20

Myrrin Trelorenz Watson, 41 – booked 10/22/20

Samuel A. Workeneh, 17 – booked 10/22/20

WANTED

LaKeisha Alexander, 30

Adelino De Araujo, 27

Javier Gilberto Bernardo, 19

Reginald Carter, Jr., 26

Abraham Croxton, III, 44

Abraham Jamal Felder, 32

Draylin LaKeith Holland, 22

Trakia Nashay Johnson, 23

Nico Antwain Jones, 32

Quentin Arnell Lawyer, 40

Tristan Dominic Monfort, 23

Andre Denard Noble, 37

Alphonso Quiroz Plancarte, Age Unk (Foreign National)

Marquise Eugene Rangel, 39

Anthony Quantaus Scott, 40

Desmond Darnell Stafford, 30

Zachary Matthew Taylor, 29

JD Christopher Trottman, 34

Terry Lamar Walker, 33

Devin Trelorenz Washington, 28

Ryan Matthew Willis, 21