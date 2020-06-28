Amateur Radio club partners with Middle Georgia Radio association to hold annual field day

The training could later help in disaster situations, according to the President of the Middle Georgia Radio Association.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Central Georgia Amateur Radio Club and Middle Georgia Radio Association held their annual Field Day operating event on Saturday.

The event was held at the Central Baptist Church on Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins.

The field day is a national amateur radio operating event sponsored by the American Radio Relay League.

Various clubs and individuals throughout the United States, Canada and other foreign countries attempt to contact as many stations as possible during the 24-hour event.

Most stations transmit from "field" locations using emergency power, improvised antennas or limited shelter to simulate emergency conditions.

President of the Middle Georgia Radio Association Mark Swann says the radios can greatly improve certain situations.

"Well it helps the community, especially if we have a disaster such as a tornado or if a hurricane comes through. Radio operators can go sit up there on equipment. We can put up an antenna and run emergency power," Swann said.

Swann says this is an annual event.

