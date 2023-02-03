Radio DJ and Wesleyan College employee become principal for a day at Rosa Taylor Elementary

They clocked in as principals for a day which means their wildest wishes got put out on the table.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Faculty and students got a bit of a fun shake-up today at Bibb County Schools.

Folks came in to try out becoming principal for a day! Can you say longer recess, maybe no homework?

On Thursday, the substitutes walked away with some life lessons themselves.

Radio DJ Shirley "Mama Mia" Ellis, and Virginia Wilcox from Wesleyan College got to call the shots at Rosa Taylor Elementary.

"Just stop. Stop what you're doing and let's pick up a book and read for twenty minutes," Wilcox said about some of the things she did with her day long position.

They clocked in as principals for a day which means their wildest wishes got put out on the table.

“I can give in just a little bit with these kids, so let’s do those fries Monday through Friday,” Ellis said of her time as principal.

We asked if the pair could go a bit wild with their school day and actual Principal LaShonda W. Gilbert says fries are great, but fruits must come on the tray too.

Gilbert thinks bringing in outsiders to interact with the kids is a meat and potatoes arrangement in other words, useful and sometimes eye-opening.

“I think we all have a preconceived notion of what happens day to day in the school but it's not until you come into the school building, all the decisions that have to be made, that's what I get out of it is just sharing that passion and joy with others,” she said.

Decades actually separate these pseudo principals and their students, so maybe these two walked away with lessons they learned themselves.

“These kids today are talking about being socializers and having their own Tik Tok channels or being a youtuber,” Wilcox said.

Earlier in the day students were educating her on the money to be made from social media,

“I'm walking away happy. Today I met some beautiful young people, I got to talk to them and give them some of my ideas and listen to the kids,” Ellis said.