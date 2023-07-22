Sexton's family announced his passing Saturday morning on social media.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis native and radio personality Ron Sexton, known to listeners of "The BOB & TOM Show" as "Donnie Baker," died Friday.

Sexton's family announced his death on the Donnie Baker Facebook page, writing, "It is with immense sadness that we let everyone know that Ron Sexton passed away yesterday. He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us. Please respect our privacy at this time and pray for our family."

Sexton passed away in Ohio while on tour with his stand-up comedy show, according to a statement attributed to Tom Griswold on "The BOB & TOM Show" Facebook page:

"Ron was known by millions of listeners of "The Bob & Tom Show" for the indelible comedic characters he played on-air - including Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac, and Floyd the Trucker, as well as his spot-on celebrity impersonations. Ron was a much-loved colleague and friend, and we will miss him greatly. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He made many, many people happy during his more than 20 years with "The Bob & Tom Show," and we will remember him with love and gratitude."

A cause of death was not announced.

