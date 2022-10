Norfolk Southern has been notified of the issue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is urging people to be careful at the railroad crossing of highway 41 south and Harold G Clark Parkway.

According to the sheriff's office app alert, the crossing arms at the railroad crossing are completely broken and are not functioning at all to notify that a train is coming.

They say Norfolk Southern has been notified of the issue.

They encourage people to use extra precautionary measures at this crossing.