Railroad crossing on Highway 96 near Bonaire to close for maintenance

Here's what you need to know so you can plan accordingly
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — You may see some delays if you’re driving on Highway 96 Tuesday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says Norfolk Southern railroad crews will be closing the Georgia 96 crossing just east of Bonaire for a maintenance project.

The work is expected to continue throughout the day, and an exact start time was not specified.

While the railroad crossing is closed, a detour will be installed. Drivers going eastbound will be directed to take US 129/Georgia 247 to Hawkinsville and then Georgia 26 to US 23/Georgia 87 to return to 96.

Drivers going west will take the same route in reverse.

