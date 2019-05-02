HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — When "ROAD CLOSED" signs went up around Warner Robins, Bill Bohm felt it.

"It does affect my commute," he said. "I work in Macon. I go across that crossing every day for 36 years."

At least 5 railroad crossings were closed along Highway 247 near Robins Air Force Base Tuesday, including those at prominent intersections like Watson Boulevard, Ignico Drive, and Elberta Road.

Bohm said an earlier round of construction left the roads extremely bumpy.

"It was so rough you had to slow down and just creep across it," said Bohm. "You were afraid someone was going to come up behind you, not realize the crossing was so rough and you were going to have a bad accident."

This time, he says the blocked intersections extended his Tuesday morning commute by "an extra 20 minutes."

Now, Bohm wants to know when things are going to reopen.

"I want to know when it's fixed because it's impacting traffic, there's congestion, there's risk of accidents," he said.

Bohm went on to say the closures, in his view, are contributing to "added commute times, not knowing where you're going to have to cross the tracks to get back into Warner Robins."

The good news for Bohm? Susan Terpay, the director of public relations for Norfolk Southern Railroad, said he won't have to wait long

In an emailed statement to 13WMAZ, she said crews were doing routine track replacement work on 19 miles of their route between Macon and Warner Robins.

That work, she said, would be finished on Tuesday.

Terpay added that Norfolk Southern paid for the entire project. Taxpayers did not foot any of the bill, she said.