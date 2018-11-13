The Georgia Department of Transportation is advising motorists in Monroe County that railroad maintenance work will cause the closure of Georgia 18/Dames Ferry Road from Georgia 19/Brooklyn Avenue to Industrial Park Road in Forsyth on Wednesday, November 14.

That's according to a news release from GDOT.

Drivers will be directed to a local 1-mile detour. The closure will be in place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The closure is currently scheduled to take place on Tuesday, but weather issues may postpone the work and closure to Wednesday. Residents and drivers are urged to be alert and watch for signage indicating the closure and detour are in place for either date.

GDOT asks drivers to be alert to the changes or seek alternate routes. They should expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speeds while traveling near work zones.

© 2018 WMAZ