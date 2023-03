The delays were announced this morning on Facebook.

MACON, Ga. — Due to the rain on Saturday morning, some events for the Cherry Blossom festival have a delayed opening.

In a post to Facebook, event organizers said the 'Food Truck Frenzy' will now take place at noon.

All of the Carolyn Crayton Park activities will be opening at noon as well.

If you want to keep an eye out for more updated on the weather and events, you can follow the Cherry Blossom Festival's Facebook page, linked here.