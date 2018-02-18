Scattered storms remain in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening. Tomorrow will be hot and muggy as well with highs in the low 90s. We keep decent rain chances in the forecast through the whole work week with showers and storms fair game each day and highs near 90.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid 70s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday Night...Partly cloudy. showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

