Today will be similar to yesterday. We'll stay mostly cloudy with occasional rounds of showers. Some of the rain could be heavy with some embedded thunderstorms. Rain chances continue for the rest of the week. We could see an additional 1-3" of rain.

Today...Cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight...Cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday...Cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the upper 60s.

Monday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

