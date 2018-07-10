Look for rain chances to continue tomorrow, and Thursday, and Friday. But good news! A sunny and cool weekend is on the way!

Tonight... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Lows in the 50s.

Friday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday (Veterans Day)... Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Highs near 60.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

© 2018 WMAZ