'It's still fun!': Rain dampens patrons, vendors at Mulberry Market

MACON, Ga. — Saturday morning started out with rain showers, which caused the Mulberry Market to have a slight delay.

Some vendors even said that the weather caused some of their wares to be blown around and knocked over.

Some say the weather put a damper on their day, but other people visiting say that they're having fun anyway.

Jeffery Wateska, who owns Fudge LLC and has been vending for 4 years at the Cherry Blossom arts and crafts festival, says the rain thinned out the crowd.

"It rained really hard this morning, so not a lot of people out yet. But it's supposed to clear up within the hour," he said.

David Bailey, who owns Georgia Fire Steel, says it's usually packed with people shoulder to shoulder walking down the way, but that's only with good weather.

"One thing about here on Mulberry street is that it acts like a funnel for wind and if the rain comes in, it'll start blowing things away. This is the third time it's happened where we've lost tents and products and things like that," he said.

Kristy Dabella co-owns Resse Ribbons and Bows with her mom said its their first time vending at the festival, and they had a little damage from the rain.

"This is our first year here. All these kind of caved in and fell to the ground and we have another thing, another side that fell in. so, the ribbons got kind of a little bit messed up," Dabella said.

Sharon Molter came all the way from Indiana to visit the festival and said that despite the rain, it was still a good time.

"You know, it's still fun! And there's not as much activity so we're able to talk to the people and find out more," Molter said.

Stephanie Stubbs has lived in Macon all her life, and says they look forward to the festival every year.

"We're looking forward to the noodles, popcorn, and I think the ice cream," she said.

She went on to say that the event is anticipated, and the rain needs to find somewhere else to fall.

"Rain, rain, rain please go away. I hope it stays this way so people can come out it's really a fun event. I look forward to it every year," she said.