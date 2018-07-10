Rain leaves town tonight, and a cold blast moves in for the weekend! Nice for both days, but probably more clouds for Sunday. Rain returns to start the week.

Tonight... Gradual clearing. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday (Veterans Day)... Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy Lows near 30.

Wednesday... Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 30s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 30s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

