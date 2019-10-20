MACON, Ga. — Many saw the forecast this week and thought about weekend plans being canceled, but this rain means hope for many in the agriculture industry.

"We just love it. We laid some grass sod yesterday in anticipation of this rain. We're hoping everyone will get out and plant," Johnson's Garden Center owner Terry Johnson said.

Rain means more business in the future for places like Johnson's Garden Center.

"We got the rain, the cooler weather. People will be wanting to plant," Johnson said.

This is different than what we've seen in recent months. This is because Central Georgia has been in a drought since September.

"Then, when we started to see the severe drought category, that was mostly in early October. And that continued through the first half of the month," 13WMAZ Meteorologist Hunter Williams said.

Johnson says some plants have shed four to five weeks early.

"This rain should greatly help. It should stop the defoliation and stop the grass from browning," he said.

He says these plants are losing their leaves because of the stress they've been under through out the drought.

"Young vegetables are just so sensitive to sunburn or sun scorch," Johnson said. "When it's 90 or 100 degrees with no rain, it's not a good mix."

Williams says this rain won't completely get us out of the drought. We still need about nine more inches.

"This round with the tropical system is going to help a lot," Williams said. "The thing is about drought, people think that one rainfall is going to eliminate the drought and that's not how it works. Drought is a long term trend."

Johnson's hope is to see more rain this month.

"October is usually the driest month of the year," he said.

On Saturday, the store wasn't as busy with the rainy weather. Next weekend the conditions are expected to be better for planting.

"We better be ready because the doors are going to open," Johnson said.

