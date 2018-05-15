After a long stretch of hot and dry weather for the first half of May, the second half is looking wet and slightly cooler.

An area of low pressure in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico will bring in a lot of moisture across the Southeast.

The slow nature of this system will give us several days of clouds and occasional showers.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a low chance of becoming a depression or storm over the next several days.

Rain will be possible at any point during the day. In most cases, the rain potential will be elevated during the heating of the day in the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain could be heavy at times. Severe weather is not expected, but we can't completely rule out one or two warnings this week.

Rainfall totals will be very impressive across the Southeast.

We are expecting 2-4 inches of rain between now and through early next week.

Flooding is not expected, but we can't rule out some minor river flooding by early next week if locations receive more than four inches of rain.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Stay with the 13WMAZ Weather Team for updates on your weather forecast online and through our 13WMAZ app on Android and Apple devices.

© 2018 WMAZ