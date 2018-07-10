Drier weather is finally moving in! Through the first part of Thursday light showers and some mist are possible, but for this afternoon we trend much drier. It still won't be a very pleasant afternoon though, afternoon temperatures for many spots will struggle to get out of the 40s. Factor in the breeze and it will feel even chillier.

By this evening we get rid of most of the cloud cover, and with a mostly clear sky we're expecting a cold night. A Freeze Warning has been posted to the north of Macon tonight and tomorrow morning. We'll likely have widespread low and mid 30s for Friday morning, and some patchy frost is possible.

Although the rain is long gone this weekend, we still need to keep an eye on the local river levels. The Ocmulgee River near Macon is expected to crest at 20.5 feet late Saturday, and will likely be in minor flood stage through the weekend.

The Oconee River at Dublin is expected to steadily rise over the weekend, and will then approach minor flood stage early next week.

For Friday afternoon we'll have plenty of sunshine, but temperatures stay in the 50s. 60s return for the weekend, and highs mostly stay in the 60s in to early next week. Our forecast remains dry through Wednesday of next week.

Thursday... Rain possible early. Gradual clearing through the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Thursday Night...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to low 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows near 40.

Monday... Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday... Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

