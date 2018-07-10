Rain this morning will give way to partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s this afternoon. However, that won't be our last chance for rain this weekend. A cold front will swing through on Sunday night and bring another chance for isolated showers. After that, we should stay dry through the week

Saturday... Chance of showers. Mainly first half of the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy with a rain chance late. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain chance. Lows near 50.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible early. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

Thursday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 30s

Friday... Partly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. Lows in the low 40s.

