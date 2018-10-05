Rainbow Babies: From heartache to hope

Some women dream of becoming a mother. This Mother’s Day, we want to bring attention to the moms who may have lost a child but had the courage to try to grow their families again. Kaylie Bourgeois is one of those moms. She gave birth to a baby girl days before Christmas four-and-a-half years ago. Bourgeois named her Kennedy. One week after Kennedy was born, she fell asleep and never woke up.

Bourgeois remembers, “At first, it was shock and adrenaline. I feel like my body went into shock. Fear, so much fear, hope.”

Some moms may be able to relate. According to the March of Dimes, 10 to 15 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage within the first 12 weeks. There are 24,000 stillbirths each year. Those are babies who die before they’re even born. Then there are neonatal deaths, babies who die within the first 28 days of life. That happens to about 4 in 1,000 babies, or about 1 percent. It’s a percentage that Bourgeois' baby belongs to. “I was just numb -- I was numb for a really long time. Hopeless. I was angry. I wanted to look for someone to blame for a long time,” says Bourgeois.

That’s why grief counselors like Franchetta Trawick with Coliseum Medical Centers says it’s so important for moms to know there’s help. “I think the most important thing to say is that you have support and that you have support with your family circle. The most important thing is to let them know they have grief support services.”

Bourgeois relied on her family, friends, and faith to pull her through the storm. She attended a grief group called “Celebrate Recovery” at Southside Baptist Church. She also turned to Facebook for support. Bourgeois' heart started to heal, and in February, gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Brant. “Brant is my rainbow baby. The reason they call it a rainbow baby is because without rain, there would never be rainbows, and my rainbow was so worth the storm.”