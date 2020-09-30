Rainbow House in Warner Robins plans silent auction after coronavirus concerns cancel annual event

The Rainbow House had to cancel the annual Carnival of Hope fundraiser due to COVID-19 concerns.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to put a strain on families, businesses, and nonprofit groups.

After having to cancel one of their biggest fundraisers, The Rainbow House in Warner Robins found a new way to bring in the money they need.

For the last two years, they have relied on their 'Carnival of Hope' event to bring in anywhere from $13,000 to $16,000.

That money helped in their mission to provide support and resources to kids suffering from neglect and abuse.

Antonio Watkins says to continue those services, they needed to find another way to raise money after cancelling this year's carnival event.

Instead, he says they decided to host a silent auction at the end of November, and right now, they're asking local businesses to help by donating items or services for people to bid on.

Watkins says it's been an unpredictable year, but the Rainbow House needs to be a constant support system for the children they help.

"A lot has stopped but it doesn't mean child abuse has stopped. A lot has changed but it doesn't mean children being mistreated has changed. So with us, we know that it is vital that we continue to keep our doors open," he said.