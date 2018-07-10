Showers stick around for especially the first part of the day on Friday. We trend drier for the afternoon, but scattered showers are possible even into the evening. The temperature forecast is a tricky one today. Places Macon and points north will be fairly cool and stay in the 60s, meanwhile to the south of Macon highs could top out in the 70s. We're just about all dry for Saturday with highs in the mid 60s and a partly sunny sky. The first half of next week will be warmer and mostly dry.

Friday...Showers likely. Especially early. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Warmer south of Macon.

Friday Night... Light rain possible. Lows in the low 50s.

Saturday. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Monday...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday (Halloween)...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Thursday...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 70s.

