Rain moves in tonight and tomorrow, and looks to hang around all week. Rain arrives as an area of low pressure from the Gulf spreads moisture across the state. This system will keep the rain chances in the forecast for the rest of the week. This should be a big rain maker with 2-4 inches of rain possible from Tuesday through the weekend.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday... Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Highs near 80.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday...Cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday...Cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday...Cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the upper 60s.

Monday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

