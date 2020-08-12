The zoo released a " very special pre-taped video" on Dec. 27 in celebration of Raja's birthday

ST. LOUIS — An elephant never forgets how to party, even when coronavirus restrictions mean it can't be done in person.

The Saint Louis Zoo held a virtual birthday celebration for Raja the Asian elephant on Dec. 27. On his 28th birthday, the zoo shared "a very special pre-taped video" that can be watched on the zoo's Youtube or Facebook pages at 11 a.m.

"For 27 years, we’ve been celebrating male Asian elephant Raja’s birthday with huge signs in the form of enrichment-filled birthday presents decorating his habitat for the big day," the zoo wrote on the celebration's Facebook event page. "This year, no matter where you are, you can join us virtually and celebrate with Raja from the comfort of your own couch!"

You can watch the video here:

Due to coronavirus restrictions, there will be no birthday celebrations for guests at River's Edge.

Raja was the first-ever elephant born at the Saint Louis Zoo in 1992. To learn more about Raja and the rest of his herd, click here.

Editor's note: The attached video is from Raja's birthday celebration last year.