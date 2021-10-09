Rally for Eurie Martin held before trial next week

Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell, and Rhett Scott are accused of killing Martin in July 2017.

MACON, Ga. — In just two days, the trial of 3 Washington County Deputies accused of murdering a man by taster is scheduled to begin.

Saturday afternoon people rallied around the Sandersville courthouse in honor of the victim Eurie Martin.

Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell, and Rhett Scott are accused of killing Martin in July 2017.

While he was walking along a country road, the deputies tased Martin and he died.

With their trial slated to begin this coming Monday, the New Order National Human Rights Organization says they are seeking justice for the Martin family.

"Them officers need to be punished. They're murders, they killed someone they're murders. And I will continue to say that, they're murders. If Mr. Martin was a white male and these three offers were black first of all they'll probably be locked for life by now, we wouldn't be here. So we have a problem in the United States of America and we all know that," said Gerald Rose.

In pretrial hearings Judge H. Gibb Flanders agreed to exclude some post-autopsy photographs of Martin.

The Judge also said they'd prepare for trial by calling more than 200 potential jurors.