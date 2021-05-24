Pulitzer Prize winner, 13WMAZ journalist Randall Savage retiring after nearly 50 years

Randall started his career in journalism at the Macon Telegraph in 1972.

MACON, Ga. — Randall Savage has interviewed an endless list of politicians and community leaders in the last five decades, and now he says it's time to retire.

Savage got his first full-time reporting job at The Macon Telegraph in 1972.

"I was in the military for a while," he said. "I was kind of a late bloomer, didn't get into journalism until my early 30s."

From serving his country to serving his community, Savage had no problems battling anyone from top politicians to local leaders for the truth.

"Just keeping people informed of what's going on, especially in the governmental arena, because like I say, 'Whatever they do, it's going to impact you."'

Former Telegraph editor Oby Brown says Savage's vigor inspired so many other journalists working at The Telegraph.

"He took the public trust and accountability very seriously, and when he was on a big story, there was nobody better," said Brown.

Even Savage's alma mater and beloved Georgia Bulldogs didn't get a break.

"We were looking at the grade point averages and special treatment of the athletes at Georgia and Georgia Tech," he said.

That investigative series won him a Pulitzer Prize in 1985.

"It changed the way the athletic departments handled some of the things they were doing in recruiting," he recalled.

In 2001, Savage traded in his pen and paper for a camera to work at 13WMAZ.

"I thought that our audience could benefit from Randall Savage's savvy," said former 13WMAZ News Director, Dodie Cantrell. "He understood how to take 'this is your neighborhood, this is your nation, this is how it fits together, this is why its important to you.'"

Savage has covered countless politicians, campaigns, legislative sessions, and even executions, but one of his favorite projects was his half-hour show, 'Close Up.'

"You're dealing with people who are movers and shakers in the community and you get to go in-depth with what they're doing," he said.

After nearly five decades, Randall says it is time for a change.

"I did newspapers and I did TV, and I thought it was about time to hang it up," he said.