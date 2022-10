Monroe County fire crews are there along with state Department of Natural Resources rangers and others.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A search is underway for a missing person on Lake Juliette in Monroe County.

13WMAZ's Megan Western is at the search scene at the boat ramp off Riverside Drive.

Monroe County fire crews are there along with state Department of Natural Resources rangers and others.

So far, no further details are available.