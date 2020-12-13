Kelly Loeffler, Raphael Warnock hold rallies in Warner Robins

Both spoke about the importance of people coming out to vote in the runoff election.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Both Raphael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler made stops in Warner Robins to hold rallies on Sunday.

Warnock continued on his "Get ready to vote" tour and spoke about how important it is for people to get out and vote.

"The wonderful thing about America is that the people get to speak, and speak they must, because it is as urgent as ever. So, we need everybody to turn out and vote," he said.

Warnock spoke at a drive-up rally at the Fellowship Bible Baptist Church on Dunbar Road.

He will be getting some help Tuesday from President-Elect Joe Biden, who plans to travel to Atlanta to rally for Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

Loeffler's campaign held a meet and greet with supporters at the Houston County GOP headquarters on Watson Boulevard.

Loeffler spoke about Georgia's history as a red state, and she said she wants Georgians to make their voices heard.

"It's so important that voters turnout. That's why President Trump came to Georgia last week, to make sure that Georgians turn out to vote for David Perdue and myself, because everything's at stake and this election is the future of the country. I always say the American Dream is on the ballot," she said.

Loeffler and Senator Perdue will be getting some help Thursday from Vice President Mike Pence, who will be speaking in Columbus and in Macon. It will be his third visit to the peach state since the November election.