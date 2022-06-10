'The Cat Behind the Hat': Rare collection of personal Dr. Seuss works displayed in Macon

It includes personal sketches, doodles, paintings, political cartoons, and some 3D sculptures featuring his "unorthodox taxidermy".

MACON, Ga. — If you're in downtown Macon this weekend, keep an eye for thing one and thing two, or maybe Horton, who still hears a who.

The characters will be featured in a collection of Dr. Seuss art at Gallery West on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The exhibit, named "The Cat Behind the Hat" showcases several of secret art pieces by Seuss, many of them not known by the public.

It includes personal sketches, doodles, paintings, political cartoons, and some 3D sculptures featuring his "unorthodox taxidermy".

A press release for the showing says the exhibit got its name because "Ted’s (Theodor Seuss) cat was never far from his artist thoughts. He drew himself as The Cat Behind the Hat, his cat was the protagonist in several of his Secret Art paintings and, as a fun aside, many of his early advertisements and cartoons had a “cat bystander” witnessing all the action. They hinted at his adventures across the world, his reclusive sensibility despite his fame, and his penchant for the childlike fantasy and humor, which infused nearly every facet of his life."

The beginning of the project to collect the art to show this side of Seuss began in 1997, six years after his death.

Each of the pieces featured in the display are Estate Authorized Limited Editions, that have been adapted and reproduced from Seuss's original works.

Valerie Jackson, who is showcasing the collection, says that she hopes that people will take away a whole new view of Seuss through his works.

"When they leave here they're going to have a whole other view of who this man was and what his genius was, and what he wanted the world to know. And so it brings so many people happiness and joy. So one of the things I love about doing these shows is watching people when they come in and they see the collection, and their faces just light up. And its just joyful," she said.

The exhibit will be open on Friday from 4-8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gallery West, located at 447 3rd Street downtown.

The works will be available for sale, and even if you aren't looking to buy, they will be a sight to behold.