MACON, Ga. — A meteor shower is possible Thursday night, however, this isn't any old meteor shower.

Central Georgians will have an opportunity to witness a meteor storm, which means a high rate of meteors in a short period of time.

The Alpha Monocertoid meteor shower occurs every year around this time. Earth passes through the debris field left by an old comet.

The meteor shower is named after the Monoceros Constellation. Monoceros means unicorn in Greek, and you may have heard this called a "unicorn" meteor shower. This is fitting since a shower of this magnitude is quite rare.

The meteor shower or meteor storm is expected to peak around 11:50 p.m. EST.

The best window for viewing will come between 11:30 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Sometime Thursday night, the rate of meteors per hour could eclipse 400!

To see it, you'll need to look towards the east or southeast sky, just above the horizon. A pair of binoculars or a telescope wouldn't be a bad idea.

The darker the location you can find, the better your chances will be at seeing these shooting stars.

Weather is going to play a big role in if we can see these meteors. We'll have clouds moving in as the event approaches.

Obviously, clouds obstruct the view and would create a no-show for us. If we see clear skies, we may be in for a treat.

