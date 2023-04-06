Covington officer who was shot in the head participates in city's Juneteenth parade

Officer Rashad Rivers was out in the community again Saturday for the parade, weeks after he was shot.

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington officer who was shot in the head in the line of duty in May marked a heartening moment in his recovery Saturday as he participated in the city's Juneteenth parade.

Officer Rashad Rivers rode with the police department's parade vehicle through downtown Covington, which the department said on Facebook it was "excited" to see.

Rivers shared an update on his recovery earlier this month, saying he appreciated the overwhelming support he has received from the metro Atlanta community and beyond over the past week and that he's excited to get back out and serve his community.

"Hey guys, Officer Rivers here. Just wanted to let you know that I really, really appreciate all the thoughts and prayers. I am doing OK, and yes I do have my jaw wired shut but I am doing fine and as soon as I'm cleared to go I will be back in Covington. Until then, God bless," Rivers said in the video.

Rivers was shot at the OYO Hotel on Alcovy Road; police said after officers said they initially responded to the hotel at 10:30 p.m. for a domestic fight. They added a man confronted the first officer on the scene with a gun.

The two eventually began shooting at each other, with the officer -- Rivers -- being shot in the head. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as 23-year-old Treyvorius Stodghill.

The agency said a second responding officer arrived at the scene and saw Stodghill, who was allegedly pointing a gun at Rivers-- who was already down.