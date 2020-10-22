President Trump grants clemency to former Atlanta teacher convicted in food stamp fraud scheme

According to a statement from the press secretary, Rashella Reed was sentenced to 14 years in prison after her convictions for wire fraud and money laundering.

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Public Schools teacher was one of five people granted clemency by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Office of Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Rashella Reed was sentenced to 14 years in prison after her convictions for wire fraud and money laundering.

Details from a 2013 news release from the Southern District of Georgia of the U.S. Attorney's Office claimed that Reed was a part of a massive $8 million fraud upon the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as the Food Stamp Program, and the Women, Infant and Children Program (WIC) program.

Officials said Reed and others conspired to traffic millions in government benefits and "to launder the proceeds of their ill-gotten gains."

The scheme involved 13 storefronts, including businesses in Savannah, Augusta, Atlanta, Decatur, Macon and Columbus. The 13 stores, officials said, amounted to “pretend” grocery stores, which were used as a front to buy more than $8 million in food stamp benefits and WIC vouchers for cash. Reed operated a business in Decatur, they said.

At the time, the U.S. Attorney's Office said the case was the largest prosecution of its kind in the state of Georgia. Sixteen people were charged in connection with the scheme.

Reed, a former teacher, used her background to tutor inmates while she served time, White House officials said. She also helped facilitate children's programs at the prison.

"Ms. Reed is a model inmate, and many attest to her innate ability to encourage and uplift others despite her circumstances," the news release from the White House press secretary said. "Ms. Reed accepts full responsibility for her actions and seeks to continue to make a difference in the lives of others. After serving more than six years in prison, Ms. Reed was released on home confinement where she enjoys strong community and family support."

The five people Trump granted clemency to on Wednesday were all convicted of committing drug or financial crimes. The cases were pushed by prison reform advocate and Trump ally Alice Johnson, the Associated Press reported.

Johnson was convicted on felony drug and money laundering charges in 1996. After 22 years in prison, she was released in 2018 when Kim Kardashian West asked Trump to grant her clemency. Johnson received a full pardon from Trump in August.

"In light of the decisions these individuals have made following their convictions to improve their lives and the lives of others while incarcerated, the President has determined that each is deserving of an Executive Grant of Clemency," the press secretary said.