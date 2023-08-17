Re-NEW thrift store in Perry will allow you to ‘make your own bid.' Here's what that means

Re-NEW is run by Women Reaching Our Community and they are doing their part to try to end homelessness in Houston County.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Ga. — The Re-NEW Thrift Store in Perry is hosting a sale this Saturday as they look to clear house before moving to a new location.



Re-NEW is a thrift and resale shop operated by Women Reaching Our Community volunteers, and the focus of the shop raises money to help homeless people in the Houston County area.

In the thrift shop, they say that they focus on offering upscale items at resale prices, and all of the proceeds go towards helping people in need.

“Saturday will be ‘make your own bid,” Judy Lilley, of Women Reaching Our Community, said.

By “make your own bid,” the general idea is that people name their price. According to Lilley, that sort of approach has worked wonders for the organization in previous fundraising efforts.

“We’ve been successful in the past in raising money by letting people come and decide what they want x y and z,” Lilley said. “And they offer us the amount they want to give and we say ‘thank you so much for helping us.’”

The organization’s long-term plans involve opening a "homeless no more" community, which essentially works by providing resources to homeless people in Houston County and trying to help them become more self-sufficient.

That way, they then have the tools to reach their own goals on their own.

Re-NEW’s parent organization, Women Reaching Our Community, or WROC, has been serving the people of Warner Robins since 2014, and it is a faith-based organization.

