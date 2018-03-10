For the past week, we've been talking a lot about Read for the Record. Here's everything you need to know.

WHAT IS 'READ FOR THE RECORD?'

Read for the Record is a worldwide campaign started by the organization Jumpstart.

On Thursday, Oct. 25, millions of adults and kids across the globe will be reading together to promote early childhood literacy.

As a matter of fact, they'll all be reading the same book. That book is 'Maybe Something Beautiful' by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell, illustrated by Rafael Lopez.

To celebrate this day, 13WMAZ will be airing special stories that day highlighting reading and literacy in Central Georgia, but we don't want you to just watch.

13WMAZ and the United Way want you to get involved.

HOW TO DONATE

You can donate online here. You can even pick a Central Georgia county you want the donation to go to.

We will also have phone banks live on the air that you can call into on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 5-8 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Volunteer spots are full, but you can still participate on Thursday.

To participate, download "Maybe Something Beautiful" here to read in your own home or school.

Then, report the number of readers and students as well as send photos to the United Way of Central Georgia by emailing lbrown@unitedwaycg.org -- this is part of the Read For The Record requirement.

And of course, don't forget to post those photos to social media! Use the hashtag #RFTRCG

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

Jumpstart focuses on early childhood education. Their goal is simple -- to get kids in underserved communities ready for kindergarten, by helping them develop language and literacy skills.

These skills are vital to students' success. According to begintoread.com, 'two-thirds of students who cannot read proficiently by the end of fourth grade will end up in jail or on welfare.'

BE SURE TO WATCH

Tune in to 13WMAZ on Thursday, Oct. 25 all day for special stories about reading in Central Georgia.

After the show, join us on the 13WMAZ website for more.

© 2018 WMAZ