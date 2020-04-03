MACON, Ga. — Monday marked what would have been Dr. Seuss' 116th birthday. To celebrate the iconic author, over 100 volunteers read his books to students all over Central Georgia.

The event was part of United Way's Read Across America Day. Readers and students alike got to revisit some of their favorite Dr. Seuss books in schools like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary.

"It's repeating a memory for [the readers], but it's adding a memory for the children that they're reading to," said Read United site coordinator Frieda Campbell-Peltier.

Read Across America Day gives volunteers a chance to engage with students while also getting them excited about reading.

"The children will remember this," said Campbell-Peltier. "They'll remember that somebody that they didn't know cared about them enough to come and read to them."

For 3rd grade teacher Justis Ward, the day brings some nostalgia along with it.

"I was still reading Dr. Seuss books, not because that was my level of reading, but because I loved to be in those worlds," said Ward.

Ward feels that there is something special about Dr. Seuss' writing and illustrations that draws kids in.

"Something about it makes them feel good," said Ward. "It's just a fantastical world where anything goes and that allows them to imagine."

Decades later, Dr. Seuss' books are still bringing joy to kids of all ages.

In honor of the author, downtown Macon will be getting the Dr. Seuss treatment during the town's First Friday on March 6. Third Street Park will have a Seuss on the Loose theme with face painting, book giveaways, costume raffles, and a read aloud.

RELATED: All Bibb County high schools to dismiss early Thursday

RELATED: Peacing Together: Bibb Schools to show documentary about how educators turned around failing school

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.