'Really fun and very nice for the family': Food Truck Frenzy held in downtown Macon

This is just one of many events held during the Cherry Blossom Festival.

MACON, Ga. — People had a lot to look forward to in downtown Macon Saturday, with the Cherry Blossom Festival going on.

Not only did they enjoy the pancake breakfast and an art festival, but they all took advantage of a Food Truck Frenzy.

Food trucks from around the south featured the latest culinary trends. While enjoying a great meal, there was also a live DJ on site for people to enjoy as well.

One woman says this is exciting for everyone who attended.

"Well, we heard about the international cherry blossom on an ad on my phone, and so I started looking into it more and find out that it's the cherry blossom capital! Like 350,000 trees, and my mom was wanting to come see them and so we decided to make a trip down here. It's really fun and very nice for the family," Andrey Conrad said.