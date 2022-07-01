'Really is alarming': 132 police reports written for Warner Robins apartment complex in only 2 months

One viewer messaged us saying that it's bad, recalling his nephew being shot at, while another says they’ve seen teens with drugs and guns. Down at the Warner Robins Police Department, they’ve noticed it, too.



"That really is alarming to us that much violence is going on, and so we started looking a little harder once we realized that there was more of a problem there," Sergeant Eric Gossman said.



Police records show more than 500 service calls have come from the complex during 2021, meaning not all have been violent or required a report, but there have been four shootings -- the most recent this week.



"There were four shootings in particular over the last 60 days that came up. One of them, we don’t believe happened over there, but the other three, we know did happen over there because there was evidence of the crime," he explained.



Assault, burglary, disturbing the peace, and suspicious persons and vehicles top the list of calls. With the apartment manager reporting loitering in three of the buildings, Sgt. Gossman says now that the property has been bought by a new owner, they’re working together.



"They’re looking at hiring off-duty police officers to devote their time just to that area and we’ve got special units such as the traffic unit and our pace unit will be spending a lot more time in that area also," he said.