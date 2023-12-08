Reboot Retrocade hosts 5th anniversary gaming tournament

Every month the arcade bar hosts monthly gaming tournaments for the community.

MACON, Ga. — If you're into arcade games., you can head to Reboot Retrocade for their gaming tournament....and if you win you get some cash out it!

If you're a first timer, you can come out and learn from other gamers and test your own skills.

They have tournaments from Mario Smash Bros to Street Fighter to Tekken and Guilty Gear: Strike.

Gamer Latson Harris says says everyone is welcome to come, no matter your background.

"I've been competing for about five years now, and it just comes to being able to show up, and be willing to not do good the first couple of times. It's just about growth and understanding trial & errors, and just taking the opportunity that you have in an environment where you're pushed to grow & have the opportunity to learn and just take advantage of that," he said.

It costs $10 to enter and $5 for any game afterwards.